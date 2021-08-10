Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.64.

Shares of MSI opened at $228.17 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $140.21 and a twelve month high of $231.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,395 shares of company stock worth $2,731,155. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

