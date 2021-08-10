Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $183.23 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

