61,514 Shares in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,621,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

