Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $484.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

