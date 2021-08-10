Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

