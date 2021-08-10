Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,382 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

