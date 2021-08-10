Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Abiomed, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $346.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

