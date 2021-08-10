IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report sales of $10.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $15.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of IDYA opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,107 shares of company stock worth $340,064 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

