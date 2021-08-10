Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after acquiring an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

