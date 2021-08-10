Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

