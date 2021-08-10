Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $426,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,544,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $18,178,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $113,925,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FERG stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

