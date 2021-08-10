D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $673,000 in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.