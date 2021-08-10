Eaton Vance Management Buys New Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

