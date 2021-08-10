Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.25. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.59 and a 52 week high of $203.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.