Eaton Vance Management Invests $30,000 in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $605.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.