Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 1,525 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

PGF opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.17.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

