ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ITT’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and 7.3%, respectively. The company is set to benefit from its diversified business operations, operational execution and cost-saving actions in the quarters ahead. For 2021, it anticipates organic sales growth of 8-10% driven by strength across its business and the broader auto market recovery. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Also, it hiked the quarterly dividend rate by 30% in February 2021. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Higher raw material costs might adversely impact its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Failure to protect its intellectual property could hurt the company’s business.”

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT opened at $97.13 on Monday. ITT has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in ITT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $302,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 22.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

