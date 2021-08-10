Morgan Stanley Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $700.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPAM. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.90.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $608.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.12. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $291.51 and a twelve month high of $609.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

