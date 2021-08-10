GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $64.87 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $77.48.

