New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 7,700 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.