$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

