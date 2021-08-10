Morgan Stanley Has $20.50 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after buying an additional 184,746 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBS opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $136.02.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

