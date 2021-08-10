Morgan Stanley Sells 26,544 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.87% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $173.08 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $113.96 and a 12-month high of $193.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

