JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 813,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPUS opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $99.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.