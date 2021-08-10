Analysts Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of AG opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.98. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $30,423,000. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $33,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

