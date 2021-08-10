Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 60.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 44,701 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after buying an additional 78,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 501,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of RCM opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

