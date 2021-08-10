Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 147.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 9.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Suzano by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

