American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.