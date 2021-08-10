Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Lowered to $38.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ CVET opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,710 shares of company stock worth $1,595,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Covetrus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Covetrus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Covetrus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.