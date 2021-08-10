eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.65.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.35 on Monday. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 228,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

