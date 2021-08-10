Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Epizyme stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of $597.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Epizyme by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Epizyme by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 249,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

