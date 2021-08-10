Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21,422.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.