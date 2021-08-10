Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

