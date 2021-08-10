Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

