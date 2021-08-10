Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.