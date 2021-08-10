Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the first quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 117.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

