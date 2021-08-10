Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $978,000 Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 45.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMBM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

