Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 585 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Splunk were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

