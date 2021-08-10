Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 106.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

