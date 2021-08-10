Schroder Investment Management Group Has $904,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BXMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,338 shares of company stock worth $237,955. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.