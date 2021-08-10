Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,881 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.11. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

