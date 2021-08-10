Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,901 Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eltek alerts:

ELTK opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of -2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42. Eltek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.