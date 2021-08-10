Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 62,716 Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) by 582.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Histogen were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Histogen by 1,231.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 794,242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,865 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Histogen alerts:

NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94. Histogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.