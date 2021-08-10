Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,705 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461 in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

