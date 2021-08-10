Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 26.9% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 51.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,295,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth $14,050,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

