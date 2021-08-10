HP (NYSE:HPQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.23.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $64,139,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 36,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,837 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

