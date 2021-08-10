Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFC. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

MFC opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after buying an additional 2,028,606 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,928,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,642,000. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

