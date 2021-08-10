AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $6.19 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AVROBIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

