Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

KFFB stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

