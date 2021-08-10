General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.46.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $197.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after buying an additional 188,446 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.